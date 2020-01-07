|
ARNETT, Arthur Allen 83, of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Arthur was born on August 12, 1936 to Arthur and Jane Arnett who precede him in death, also preceding him are his daughter, Debbie Sherrill, nephew Steven Swackhamer, and great-grandson Jaxson Green. Arthur leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 41 years, Linda (Lux) Arnett, 2 daughters and a son-in-law Cindy (Agustin) Sepulveda, Jeannie Gore, son and daughter-in-law Darrell (Beth) Green. Also surviving are two sisters, Rosalee Hendrixson, Doris (William) Ward; grandchildren Mark Gore, Michael Gore, Charles Sherrill, Andrew (Shannon) Sepulveda, Darrell J. Green, Benjamin (Hannah) Sepulveda, Cody Green, Sara Green; great-grandchildren Alexis Green, Logan Sepulveda, Felicity Sepulveda, Jedidiah Sepulveda. Two nieces, Cindy (Jerry) Boram, Janet (Scott) Ward-Fink; great-nieces and nephews Nikki (Jarvis) Bodenmiller, Chad (Stephanie) Wright, Cameron Ward, Colten Fink; 8 great-great-nieces and nephews. All his friends at the American Legion OH 0619, AmVets OH 0024 in Dayton. Arthur was retired from Furrow Lumber, Dayton, Ohio, was a 1954 graduate of Patterson Co-op, had work at Dayton Iron and Brass and Dayton Tire and Rubber. He served honorably as a US Army veteran, rising to the rank of Sergeant. The Arnett family were pioneer's and first families of Darke and Miami Counties. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 starting at 11:00 am, followed by a celebration of Arthur's life at 12:00 pm, at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Arthur may made to: . Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be shared at : www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020