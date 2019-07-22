PROFFITT, Arthur C. Age 88, passed peacefully on July 20, 2019 at Berkeley Square. Born in 1930 to George and Ellen Proffitt of Laurel County, Kentucky, he moved to Hamilton with his family when he was twelve years old. Upon graduating from Hamilton High School in 1948, he completed a degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. From there, he enjoyed a career spanning nearly 40 years, first with Dow Chemical Company and then with Marathon Oil, that took him and his family around the world. He was interested in how things workedand how he might help things work better. For his novel contributions toward improving polymer production, he was awarded several patents. In 1953, he married Janice Reece and enjoyed nearly 65 years of marriage together. She preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by two children, Anne (Michael) Goulish and Philip C. (Kimberly) Proffitt, and one granddaughter, Melanie Goulish. Also surviving are many dear members of his extended family including Gracie (Joe) Goebel, Roy Proffitt, Troy (Donna) Proffitt, Rusty (Kathy) Proffitt, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service is planned for Wednesday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 235 Ludlow St, Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on July 22, 2019