CONNER, Sr., Arthur L. 87, of Dayton, Ohio went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Dayton VA Hospice after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Seale, Alabama, he spent his early years in Columbus, GA, and Lima, OH. He proudly joined and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Conflict receiving the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) and the National Defense Service Medal. He retired after 35 years of Federal Civil Service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as Air Terminal Manger. Throughout his adult life, he instilled the importance of literacy and value of education; he enjoyed sports, served as a First Dayton Little League Baseball coach and supported family that participated in school & recreational activities. He was also an avid fan of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. Preceded in death by parents Willie and Marie (Toney) Conner; beloved brother, George W. Conner, infant son, and one great-grandson, Terry Carnell Johnson, II. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Betty J. (Brown) Conner; five children, Arthur L. Conner, Jr., Bonita Carroll (Michael), Vincent (Dionne), Anthony Conner, and Gregory Conner (Angela); sisters, Ida Williams and Lula Arnold; sisters-in-law; Marlene Conner, Susie Brown, and Eva Brown; grandchildren, Tia Anselme (Ahmad), Michael A. Carroll, Bryan Carroll, Cameryn Conner, Gregory I. Conner, and Amaya Conner; great grandchildren, Ahniya Anselme, Amare Anselme, Alayah Anselme, Ahbree Anselme, and a host of special nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Military Funeral Honors and Interment 1 pm, Dayton National Cemetery, followed by repass at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue.