JARVIS, Arthur E. 79 of South Charleston passed away March 6, 2019 in his residence. Art was a strong and proud man who loved his family dearly and shared 60 plus years of unconditional love and support with his wife and soul mate Marilyn. He had a heart of gold and was known to help anyone that needed it. He was born in Boyd County, KY on January 6, 1940, the son of Raymond and Wilma Jarvis. He owned his own construction company for many years known as Art Jarvis Building Services and established Chillicothe Street Pizza in 1995. He was an avid hunter, golfer, fisherman and poker player. Art was preceded in death by his parents; eldest son William Jarvis and brother Bernard Jarvis. Survivors include his wife Marilyn L. (Smith) Jarvis; children Scott (Susie) Jarvis, Lija (Bill) Eldridge, Jay (Lorre) Jarvis, Katie (Brian) Harvey and Raymond (Lori) Jarvis; sisters Lola Van Horn and Naomi Ivans; grandchildren William Jarvis II, Dillon Jarvis, Trisha (Craig) Imler, Dustin Smith, Emily Jarvis, Phillip Huff, Erin Davis, Amanda (Cory) Howard, Jason Jarvis, Joshua (Patience) Jarvis, Allisha Jarvis, Jourdan Herlihy and Celeste Herlihy; seventeen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and a very special dog Dixie. Services to honor Art will be Tuesday at 2:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor David Reisinger officiating. Family and friends may call from Noon until time of services at 2:00PM. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary