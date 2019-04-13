|
FIELDS, Jr., Arthur D. Age 70 of Fairfield passed away Wednesday April 10, 2019. He was born March 9, 1949 in London, Kentucky the son of the late Arthur D. Fields, Sr. and Bertha Lee (nee Bryant) Fields. Mr. Fields was a 1967 graduate of Garfield High School and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. He was a devoted husband and father and an avid tennis player. He is survived by his wife Karen Fields; two daughters Carly and Tracy Fields; three sisters Carol Yvonne (Tim) Baumann, Paula Fields, and Linda (Bob) Herbert, and his brother in law Brian (Valerie) Combs. Visitation 2-5 PM Sunday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday April 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to https://www.badinhs.org/stridesfor solidarity.html[badinhs.org], in support of Tracy Fields. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 13, 2019