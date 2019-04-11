Home

HOLZ, Arthur V. "Art" Of Dayton passed away April 7th at the age of 90. Art is preceded in death by son, Gary Holz, and daughter, Marsha Brown. He is survived by son, Brett Holz (Heather); grandchildren, Nolan (Sumer), Nicole (Seth), Natalie, and Rafe; and great granddaughter, Ada. Also survived by Marsha's children; Janna, Caprice, John, Sarah, and their children and grandchildren. Brett and family will host a memorial on Sunday April 14 at 1pm in the lower level conference room of the Carriage Hill Farm visitor's center. Friends and family are welcome.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
