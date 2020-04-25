Home

KOONS Arthur Lee Of Springfield, Ohio lost his battle to cancer on April 22, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1941. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Arthur and Neva. Left behind are his wife of 55 years, Fran. His children Troy (Chris), Rodney (Kim), and Stacey (Danny) and his grandchildren C.Jay (Ben) and Sam (Lauryn). He also left behind his siblings: Teddy (Helen), Shirley (Louis), Sherry (Bob), and Kathy (Chip). He was a Navy vet and retired from Navistar after over 25 years. He loved to travel and will be greatly missed as he was the glue that held us together. We love you and miss you already! Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 25, 2020
