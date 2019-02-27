|
LANUM, Jr., Arthur Wayne 27, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly February 23, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 14, 1991 in Springfield, the son of Arthur Wayne Lanum Sr. and Lisa Marie (Caudill) Lanum. Mr. Lanum's favorite past time was spending time with his family and friends. He had been employed in tree service. Survivors include his father and step mother; Arthur and Leah Lanum Sr., step father; Robert Smouse, siblings; Cheyenne (Karrington) Smouse, Deziray Slone, Joseph Caudill and T. J. Brewer, seven nephews, grandmothers; America Lanum and Betty Whalen all of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his mother; Lisa Marie and grandmother; Jeanne Penix. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth Stidham officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2019