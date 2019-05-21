MILLER, Arthur Born on April 6, 1931 in Blue Diamond KY to the late Alfred and Minerva McIntosh Miller. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed in glory to his eternal home Saturday, May 18, 2019 after a brief illness. He was also preceded in death by 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Arthur married Alma Cornelius Cross on February 8, 1962 and embraced her 4 children as his own. They soon welcomed a daughter, Laurie Ilene Miller, the special light of his life. He leaves behind his wife Alma, sister, Alice Susong Barhorst, his precious daughter, Laurie, sons, Charles (Tammy) Cross and David (Kathy) Cross, daughters, Carol Cross HaLLey and Joyce Dunham. He will be remembered as a loving, fun grandfather, to 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was a graduate of Breathitt High School in 1949, he worked at GH & R Foundry until he entered the U.S. Army, February 14, 1952. Corporal Miller was honorably discharged June 1960 after serving in Korea. He took pride in serving his country as a heavy truck and wrecker operator, also chauffeuring for numerous high ranking officials. Arthur worked at McCall's/Dayton Press for 25 years, drove a bus for Centerville Schools and retired from Chrysler in 1996. He was a good man and will live in our heart forever. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton OH 45429, with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Burial Mt. Zion Cemetery, East Bernstadt KY 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary