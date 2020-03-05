|
OLVERSON, Arthur Lincoln Age 90 years entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 2, 2020. Part of his career was spent being a correctional officer for Montgomery County. He retired from the city of Kettering Engineering Survey Department. Survived by Wife Mary Olverson; Daughter Cassandra Powell; Stepchildren, Dwain and John Barlow, Latoya Martin, Ollie (Dr. Johari) Martin Jr, other Family & Friends. Family will receive friends from 10am-11am, Friday, March 6, and service at 11:00am. Fellowship Cathedral Ministries, 186 Pomeroy Ave, Dayton OH, 45417, Bishop Alice Moore, Pastor. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020