REILLY, Arthur Lawrence "Larry" Age 80, passed away peacefully at on March 26, 2020. Larry was a long term resident of Centerville, Ohio and was born in New York, New York. Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran who also served in the Naval Reserves. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Harrington Reilly and Glady's Reilly (nee) Erion. Larry is survived by his daughters Laura Woodhouse, Susan Tomsic (Jeff), granddaughter Rylee, longtime friend Karen and his beloved pup Finley. Larry loved golf, spending time outside at his back-yard pool and Reds baseball. Larry's life will be celebrated this summer (July) with a specific date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. https://hsdayton.org/ donate/ For those wishing condolences may be left at DaytonFunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020