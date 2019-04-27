Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur SCHLECHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur SCHLECHT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur SCHLECHT Obituary
SCHLECHT, Arthur Gottfried Age 95, passed away Tuesday, April 23rd at home in Tipp City, Ohio. He was born in South Dakota on June 18, 1923 the son of Gottfried and Wilhelmena (Baer) Schlecht. He was a WWII veteran and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Vandalia. He is survived by his son Craig Schlecht; 5 grandchildren Erica (Michael) Terry, Brittany Schlecht (Fianc? Alex), Melissa Schlecht, Craig W. Schlecht, and Ryun Schlecht; 2 great grandchildren Tyler Terry and Gabriella Terry and sisters Esther Berg, Irene Goetz and Alvina Springer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 65 years Elizabeth Schlecht, a son Gary Schlecht, a brother John Schlecht and a sister Hulda Huber. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 30th from 10:00 am - 11:00 am in the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr. Tipp City. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am in the funeral home with Pastor Gilbert Santiago officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers please donate to Honor Flight http://honorflightdayton.org/donate-now/. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.