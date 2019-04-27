SCHLECHT, Arthur Gottfried Age 95, passed away Tuesday, April 23rd at home in Tipp City, Ohio. He was born in South Dakota on June 18, 1923 the son of Gottfried and Wilhelmena (Baer) Schlecht. He was a WWII veteran and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Vandalia. He is survived by his son Craig Schlecht; 5 grandchildren Erica (Michael) Terry, Brittany Schlecht (Fianc? Alex), Melissa Schlecht, Craig W. Schlecht, and Ryun Schlecht; 2 great grandchildren Tyler Terry and Gabriella Terry and sisters Esther Berg, Irene Goetz and Alvina Springer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 65 years Elizabeth Schlecht, a son Gary Schlecht, a brother John Schlecht and a sister Hulda Huber. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 30th from 10:00 am - 11:00 am in the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr. Tipp City. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am in the funeral home with Pastor Gilbert Santiago officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers please donate to Honor Flight http://honorflightdayton.org/donate-now/. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary