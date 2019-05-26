|
SIRA, Arthur Went home to God on 16 May 2019 at Saint Leonard's assisted living center at the age of 93. Arthur grew up in Harrison NJ, and lived in Scotch Plains NJ, Berkeley Heights NJ and Centerville OH. He is a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He is survived by three sons, Donald (Patricia), Jeffrey (Tara), and Dennis; and four grandchildren. Arthur donated his body to the Boonshoft Medical School. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday 28 May 2019 in the Friendship Hall at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Men's Club of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio, 45459-6639.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019