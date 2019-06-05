|
TIFFNER, Arthur L. 87 of Huber Heights passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 in Dayton. He was born November 18, 1931 to the late Bernard and Lenora Tiffner. Arthur was an Korean War Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed wood working, fishing and playing solitaire on his lap top. Arthur is survived by his children; Ginger (Tonya Mitchell) Tiffner, Roy Tiffner, Leonard "Red" Tiffner, a sister, Ruth Hensley, numerus grandchildren including; Andrew (Tiffanie) Perkins, Jordan Snyder, numerous great grandchildren, family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucille,a daughter, Lenora "Susie" Tiffner,a son, Wayne Tiffner, a grandson, Zane Snyder, a step- daughter, Louise Martinez, three sisters, and four brothers. A graveside service will be conducted 3:30 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Dr. Kent Berghuis officiating with Military Honors. There will be a visitation from 3:00-3:30 in the Mausoleum. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Arthur's family with his final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 5, 2019