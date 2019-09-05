|
WASMUTH, Arthur "Paul" Age 90, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Paul was born to Arthur Fred and Irene (Meyer) Wasmuth on December 20, 1928, in Dayton Ohio. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Ella Mae Ribar and Betty Jane Morgan. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Charlene (Lucas) Wasmuth, daughters Kathy (Doug) Crow, Pam (Jon) Graetz, grandchildren Michael (Caroline) Crow, Emily (Raven) Graetz, Joshua "Ray" (Cindy) Tanzer, and great-grandchild Jasmine Larr, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was a 1948 graduate of Chaminade High School, and in the Naval Reserve during the Korean War. In his free time he was involved with the National Rifle Association and was a member of the Dayton Liederkranz and Eintracht Singing Societies. Viewing 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. A "Celebration of Paul's Life" will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019