W E Lusain Funeral Home
2455 Stanley Ave
Dayton, OH 45404
(937) 443-2030
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Arthur WILLIAMS Sr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur WILLIAMS Sr. Obituary
WILLIAMS Sr., Arthur James "Art" 77 returned to his heavenly father on May 10, 2019. Art was born to the late Andy and Marie Williams in Milner, Ga on December 30, 1941. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Julie Williams and nephew Willie Byrd. Arthur is survived by his sons Arthur Williams Jr., Travis Williams, and Cha'Lance Williams, daughter Jazerie Groom; sister Florine (Walter) Byrd; grandsons Aaron Williams and Mychael Groom Jr. He also leaves to cherish his memory two nephews Walter Byrd Jr. and Andrew Williams Jr. and niece Sherry Thompson. A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on May 17, 2019 at W. E. Lusain Funeral home in Dayton, Ohio. Reverend Settle Townsend will officiate.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019
