Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur WILSON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur WILSON Jr. Obituary
WILSON Jr., Arthur T. "Art" also known as "Ted" Age 81, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born in Waynesville, NC on February 9, 1939, the son of Arthur and Pauline (Leathers) Wilson. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and had been employed at the Mosler Safe Company for 27 years. He was a member of the Mason Columbia Lodge # 44 and he enjoyed riding motorcycles. Survived by his brother, Stan (Linda) Wilson of TX; son, David (Debbie) Wilson; daughters, Debbie and Jennifer Wilson and Vicky Howard; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Peggy. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Butler County Memorial Park. Colligan Funeral Home. Online condolences to https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.colliganfuneralhome.com__;!!JZyed81S!z5RRSvUvC4IfPuHc6oLaNsjE0ei4xOSw8PjC_hkyhSt0CiqvkAsKzezHJ5PXq9MJ$
Published in Journal-News on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -