WILSON Jr., Arthur T. "Art" also known as "Ted" Age 81, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born in Waynesville, NC on February 9, 1939, the son of Arthur and Pauline (Leathers) Wilson. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and had been employed at the Mosler Safe Company for 27 years. He was a member of the Mason Columbia Lodge # 44 and he enjoyed riding motorcycles. Survived by his brother, Stan (Linda) Wilson of TX; son, David (Debbie) Wilson; daughters, Debbie and Jennifer Wilson and Vicky Howard; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Peggy. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Butler County Memorial Park. Colligan Funeral Home. Online condolences to https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.colliganfuneralhome.com__;!!JZyed81S!z5RRSvUvC4IfPuHc6oLaNsjE0ei4xOSw8PjC_hkyhSt0CiqvkAsKzezHJ5PXq9MJ$
Published in Journal-News on May 20, 2020