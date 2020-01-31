|
SKIPPER, Artie Mae "Peaches" Born July 9, 1933, departed this life January 26, 2020. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in October 1970. She was employed with the Federal Government for about 10 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Maude Brown; husband, Henry Calvin Skipper Sr.; son, Henry Calvin Skipper Jr.; grandson, Yohoncy Dione Skipper; seven brothers, three sisters. She leaves to cherish her memories, sisters, Maelene Hamlett, Daisy Edwards, Edna Craig (Dan), Mabel Baker (Hubert); brother, Jackie Brown; children, Cassandra Skipper-Clay, Willie J. (Joni), Gregory W. (Carol) and Quentin F. (Gail) Skipper, Duane Carpenter, Sherry Harris, Felisha Leach, Yvonna Walker (Rodney); loving daughter-in-law, Ann Skipper of Las Vegas, NV; 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and spiritual friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, February 1, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020