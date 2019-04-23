Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Resources
More Obituaries for Arvilla SILER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arvilla SILER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arvilla SILER Obituary
SILER, Arvilla Francis 83, of New Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born March 12, 1936 in Flemingsburg, KY, the daughter of the late John and Edna Glass. Arvilla is preceded in death by her husband John Siler; daughter Debra Garman; and brother Robert Glass. She is survived by her son Dennis Siler; daughter Darlene (Mitch) Kluesner; grandchildren Dennis Siler, Jr., Doug Allen and Joseph Garman; and several great-grandchildren. The funeral service to honor Arvilla's life will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now