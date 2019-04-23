|
SILER, Arvilla Francis 83, of New Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born March 12, 1936 in Flemingsburg, KY, the daughter of the late John and Edna Glass. Arvilla is preceded in death by her husband John Siler; daughter Debra Garman; and brother Robert Glass. She is survived by her son Dennis Siler; daughter Darlene (Mitch) Kluesner; grandchildren Dennis Siler, Jr., Doug Allen and Joseph Garman; and several great-grandchildren. The funeral service to honor Arvilla's life will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 23, 2019