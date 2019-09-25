|
|
HUMSTON, Asa Allen Age 95, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday September 23, 2019. Asa was born July 26, 1924 in Xenia, OH. He served in the US Navy during WW II. He was an electrician with Standard Register for 35 years and retired in 1986. After retirement Asa enjoyed wood working crafts and repairing clocks. Asa was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Humston; his brother Charles Humston; and his sister, Thelma Schrock. Asa is survived by; daughter Linda (Keith) Tomlinson; and daughter Sue (Paul) Ruppert; five grandchildren, Kraig, Tracey, Jill, Gregory, Jeffrey; twelve great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are 10am Friday September 27, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Deacon Rodney Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens with full military honors. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8pm at the funeral home with Masonic Services. The family would to thank Dr. Rick Chamberlain for his special care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.com for the Humston family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019