ASA RUST
1941 - 2020
RUST, Asa D. 78, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, in his home. He was born in Springfield on December 29, 1941, the son of Howard and Ethel (Baker) Rust. Asa was a lifetime farmer, loving husband and father who delighted in the beauty around him. Asa volunteered 21 years of service on Pike Township Fire Department where he retired as Chief. Survivors include his wife, Karen E. (Stevenson); four daughters and spouses, Carolyn (Gregg) Gerlinger, Pamela (James) Bonsell, Amy Lloyd and Gail (Ben) Fisher; 11 grandchildren, Brandon and Bryant Foreman, Grant Gerlinger, Michael Cooke, Jacob (Kaci) Cooke, Megan (Kyle) Bayes, Joey (Jacy) Cooke, Nick and Marlee Lloyd, Katie and Jessica Fisher; three great-grandchildren, Karleigh, Jaxton and Bodie Cooke; sister, Jeanette Stratton; brother and sister-in-law, Ira (Dorothy) Rust; four step-children, Chad D. (Melinda) Taylor, Nicole, Tiffany and Zachary Taylor and two step-grandsons, Shaffer and Oscar Taylor. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with a graveside service to follow with Pastor Norman Hayes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
