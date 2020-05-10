|
COLLETT Sr., Asher Age 93, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at The Woodlands of Hamilton, Ohio. Asher was born on May 30, 1926 in Roark, Kentucky to Ingram Collett and Sally (Asher) Collett. After Asher graduated from the Redbird Kentucky Mission High School, he joined the U.S. Navy in October, 1944. An excellent marksman, Asher served as a tail gunner on U.S.N LST 72 (Landing Ship Tank) assigned to combat duties off the coast of Normandy, France, and the south Pacific theaters of World War II. On September 1, 1948, Asher married the love of his life, Billie Jean (Stewart) Collett. Asher was a gifted machinist, welder, and fabricator. Asher worked for AR Industries in Cincinnati, Ohio and Advanced Drainage Systems in Hamilton, Ohio before retiring in 1993. Asher was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. Asher is survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Billie; daughter Jewel Hensley (Frank); sons Asher Collett Jr. (Jean), Terry Collett (Mary), and Dennis Collett (Pam), brothers Stanley Collett (Leona), Edith Gambrel, and John Collett. Asher is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Asher was preceded in death by one son, Phillip Collett, four brothers, and three sisters. A private visitation and funeral will be held at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, Hamilton, Ohio, at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020