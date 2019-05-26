Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
MARSHALL, Assunta Age 74 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was active with St. Rita's and Precious Blood Catholic Church and served her community as a teacher for over 30 years. She was also a member of sorority Delta Kappa Gamma. She is survived by her son: Daniel (Kelly) Marshall, step-children: Jennifer Marshall and John Marshall, 4 grandchildren, brother: Alfonso Montes de Oca, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Marshall, parents: Alfonso and Assunta (Giardiello) Montes de Oca, brothers: Francisco, Humberto, and Rodrigo Montes De Oca, and grandchildren: Charles and Phoebe Marshall. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, St Rita's, or Precious Blood Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
