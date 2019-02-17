|
SIMOPOULOS, Athena M. Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Friendship Village. Athena was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Daughters of Penelope and "The Advocates" for People with Developmental Disabilities. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas T. Athena is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Loukia & William Lashley, and Martha "Marsie" Simopoulos; sons & daughters-in-law, Thomas, George & Mary, and Gregory & Zoi; sisters, Helen County & Crete Vandaval; grandchildren, Nichole Lashley-Smallwood, Felicite Lilly, Stephanie Stancomb, Alexandria, Liana, Theodora, Nicholas & Sophia Simopoulos; great-grandchildren, Megan, Piper & Ethan; and many other loving relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or The in Athena's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019