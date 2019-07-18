|
COLLINS, Aubrey Lynn Age 88 of Centerville passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Aubrey is survived by daughters and their husbands, Dorothy and Kenneth Lundy of MN, Debra and Tom Miller of Dayton, Denise and Gary Rohrback of Dayton, Diane Fritz of Beavercreek, Donna and Mark Wicks of VA, Darlene and Scott Rector of MO; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Mary of FL, Donald and Carol of NV, David and Rena of AZ; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 22 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Dr. Kettering, Ohio 45409. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Francis of Assisi Church. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019