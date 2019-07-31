|
BENSON-BRYANT, Audie Lee Age 22 of Hamilton left on a new heavenly mission at 9:30AM Saturday July 27, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1996 in Cincinnati the daughter of Richard and Leona (nee Bunnell) Bryant. On October 21, 2017 she married Matthew Benson. She is survived by her loving husband Matthew Benson and his family; her Parents Rick and Leona Bryant and family; her dog Lola; two cats Felix and Cow. Also, her recently passed pet rat Lemon. The love she has shown to all who knew her will be sorely missed. Her love for God was very strong and helped her endure a tragic and untimely death from leukemia. A special thanks to Dr. Essell, Maria and the team of nurses for the VIP treatment at Jewish Hospital and for those at Children's Hospital who all helped her fight this disease. I'm sure that Audie's final words would be live your life in such a way that one day we could see each other again. Visitation will be on Friday August 2, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral at 7:00PM with Pastor Vince Marquis officiating. Burial will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:00AM at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to at or Animal Friends Humane Society at 1820 Princeton Rd. Hamilton 45011 or www.animalfriendshs.org. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on July 31, 2019