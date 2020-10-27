1/
Audis ROBERTS Jr.
ROBERTS, Jr., Audis L.

52, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Audis was born July 25, 1968, in Springfield, Ohio, to Audis and Rebecca (Hickman) Roberts, Sr. He was an avid hunter, loved to grill out and throw darts. He is survived by his loving daughter, Amanda (Coty Mounts) Roberts; his brother, Millard (Christie) Roberts; three nephews, Wesley, Jakup and Colton; the mother of his daughter, Melissa Roberts; and

numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents; and fraternal grandparents. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
