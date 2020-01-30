|
BATES, Audrey Katherine 93, of Bath Township passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Armin and Lydia Albrecht. Audrey received her Bachelor of Psychology from the University of Minnesota. She went on to receive her Master's Degree from Kansas State University. While at Kansas State, she met and married Charles Bates, Jr. They were the proud parents of three sons. Charles (Clay), Peter, and Grant. Charles began his career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the family relocated to the Fairborn area. Using her education, Audrey chose to embark on a life of volunteer work focusing in the areas of mental health at the county, regional, and state levels. She served the United Way in various capacities, including the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the County and Agency Resources Council. She was also the Chairman of Volunteer Venture, an annual conference for United Way workers. In addition, she was a member of the American Association of University Workers. Audrey served on many task forces in support of public schools, the Greene County library, and voter education. Audrey also served on the Community Advisory Committee of the school of Professional Psychology at Wright State University. Audrey enjoyed the Arts including the opera and theatre. She served on the Community Concert Series Board and the Fairborn Playhouse Board of Directors. The Human Race Theatre and the Loft Play House were dear to her heart. She was proceeded in death by her parents, twin infant brother, and her husband. Survivors include her brother, Armin (Donna) Albrecht of St. Paul, Minnesota; sons Charles (Jeni) Bates of West Carrollton, Ohio, Peter (Pam) Bates of Enon, Ohio, Grant (Leslie) Bates of Bath Township, Ohio; Niece, Lynn (David) Olejniczak; Nephews John (Bonnie) Albrecht and Mark Albrecht. A Memorial Service is planned on Saturday February 1st at 2:30 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton Ohio 45432. A celebration dinner at Bravo will follow immediately. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's name can be made to Humane Society of Greater Dayton. 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton Ohio 45417 or the Animal Welfare League of Clark County. 6330 Willowdale Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502.
