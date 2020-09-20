1/1
Audrey COMSTOCK
COMSTOCK, Audrey Mae Age 87 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born January 3, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Dorothy Marie Ditzel (Custer). She is preceded in death by her late husband(s), James Comstock and George Dakis. Loving mother of Janet Kremer and sons, Nick Comstock and James Comstock, all of Dayton, Ohio. Loving and devoted grandma to Lisa Ann Kalt, husband Tim and great-grandson, Lennon Kalt of Beavercreek, Ohio. Grandma to Dr. Nick Comstock of Phoenix, Arizona, Marcus Comstock, Danielle Comstock USMC Recruiter K9 Handler and Troy Comstock all of Dayton, Ohio. Step-Grandsons, Todd Goings and Daniel Tobin. Great-Grandchildren, James and twins, Emma and Aiden of Dayton, Ohio; Finley Comstock of Ida, Michigan. Audrey enjoyed spending time with friends and family; also traveling, theater, dining out, playing cards, music and singing. She will be missed by all, may she rest in peace. A visitation will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont. Audrey will be entombed in Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum at 1 pm on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
