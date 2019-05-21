CORLEY, Audrey J. Age 95 of Centerville passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born in Freemont, Ohio on March 1, 1924 to the late, Carrol and Florence (Schaefer) Shirk. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Jack Corley in 1989. She is survived by her children, Kathy (Allan) Huffman, Tim (Donna) Corley, Steve (Terrie) Corley, Dan (Robin) Corley; grandchildren, Amy Leibrock, Rex Huffman, Mandi DiVito, John, Anna and Kyle Corley; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Wayne) Mirre, Marilyn (Russell) Bailey and many other extended family and friends. She worked at Wright Patterson during WWII and volunteered many hours with St. Charles Borromeo Church. Audrey is a breast cancer survivor from the 1980's and a survivor of multiple myeloma. Friends and family may visit from 10-11am on Thursday, May 23 at St. Leonard's Chapel followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Audrey will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary