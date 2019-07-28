|
COTTLE, Audrey Marie 92 resided in Middletown her entire life until moving to Az. in 2012 to live with her daughter and son-in -law Cindy and Dan Reeves. Audrey was predeceased by her sons, Larry Leon Sorrell, Lonnie Richard Sorrell and Douglas Edward Cottle. She is survived by daughter Cynthia Elaine Cottle Reeves and grandchildren Jacqueline Elaine Blevins, Eliott Gardner Blevins, Cyrus Glover Bennett and Alicia Oates and her five great grandchildren. Audrey will be entombed with her mother at Woodside Cemetery. Any condolences may be sent to Cindy Reeves at 22416 S214th Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.
Published in Journal-News on July 28, 2019