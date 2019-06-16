|
|
DEAS-KEMPER, Audrey M. Jenkins Passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 98 in Dayton, OH. Devoted wife of 39 years to the late William G. Deas II and of 18 years to the late Walter Kemper. Devoted mother of Judy Zenge (Tom) and William G. Deas III (Connie). Step mother of Judy Woods (Tom). Beloved grandmother of Tom Zenge (Staci), Meredith Zenge (John McEwen), Andy Deas and Michael Deas (Chelle Cesta). Sister in law to Margie Jenkins. Sister to the late Robert Jenkins and the late Helen Gels. Aunt to four nieces and five nephews. Born April 8, 1921 to the late Lewis Jenkins and Lorraine Tenent Jenkins. Audrey was a school librarian for 27 years. Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westwood First Presbyterian Church 3011 Harrison Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45211, Cincinnati Women's Club 330 Lafayette Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45220 or a .
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019