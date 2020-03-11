|
GILBERT, Audrey Audrey Kathleen Shelton Reeves Gilbert passed away March 8, 2020 at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton, Ohio. She was born October 13, 1927 in Dayton, the daughter of Fred and Marjorie Leonard Shelton. She graduated from Lanier High in 1945. Her places of employment included Loerke's Restaurant, Twin Valley Bank, McCall Corp., Lau Blower, Curp's Greenhouse and Baker's Restaurant. She was a former Lanier Township clerk, member and past president of the Preble County Historical Society, the Roberts Bridge restoration committee, Firebelles, West Alexandria Library Friends and Round Table Club. For many years she wrote the Twin Valley Echoes column for the Register Herald, compiled the Lanier Twp. Bicentennial book, was co-editor of Preble County 1992 History book (with Ione Hiestand). Founder and volunteer of the West Alexandria Archive, charter volunteer of West Alexandria Emergency Squad, author of the History of Twin Valley South School book and the Sesquicentennial book of West Alexandria, co-author of The First Forty Lots of West Alexandria, compiler of many history and genealogical books and volunteered at the Brethren Heritage Center. She was preceded by her first husband, Forrest C. 'Frosty' Reeves, and their son, Forrest B. 'Skip' Reeves, her second husband, Joseph Gilbert and brother George Shelton. She is survived by daughters, Laura Reeves of Holbrook, MA, Alma Kemper of Englewood and son John Gilbert of Greenville, SC. Grandchildren: B. Kathleen (Michael) Mukavetz, Joe (Missy) Kemper, John (Deena) Kemper, Kevin (Brianna) Kemper, Sarah (Douglas) Murray and Drew Gilbert. Thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. Friends may call at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6pm-9pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home in West Alexandria, conducted by Pastor Robert Shannon. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove (Twin Twp.) cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The West Alexandria Archive, c/o Pastor Ron Dafler, the Gratis First Brethren Church, The Brethren Heritage Center, or . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020