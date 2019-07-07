HERMANN, Audrey W. Age 104 of Tipp City, reunited with her beloved husband, Paul B. Hermann on June 30, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1915, in Dayton, OH to her late parents, Harlan and Nora (Franklin) Knight. In addition to her husband and parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula Herman; grandson-in-law, Mike Stine; brothers, Richard and Kenneth; sisters, Mildred, Alberta and Mary Ellen. She is survived by her children, Sandra Ashman and Joe (Waneta) Hermann; grandchildren, Shelley Stine, David (Beth) Potter, Jim and John Ashman and Chris Hermann; great-grandchildren, Alexis Richardson, Jeremy (Christy) Lipker, Aaron (Courteney) Potter and Ashley (Jason) Hazelbaker; great-great-grandchildren, Isaac, Adam and Jacob Potter, Johanne, Sara and Jason Hazelbaker Jr.; and son-in-law, Mike Herman. Audrey's faith was very important to her. She had done missionary work in Nicaragua and sang in the church choir. She retired from A.O. Smith. She grew up in the Xenia Soldier and Sailor's Home and will be buried in the chapel's cemetery near her sister, Mary Ellen. A private memorial service will be held in the chapel at a later date. To share a memory of Audrey or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019