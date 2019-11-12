Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey JONES Obituary
JONES, Audrey E. Age 88, of Stanford, Kentucky, formerly of Dayton, Ohio and Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence. Born Saturday, July 18, 1931 in Byrdstown, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Henderson & Maude Ellen Richardson Clark. Audrey worked as a cook, in the restaurant industry, for many years. Audrey was a Christian lady, with good faith, and a good heart that is now in Heaven. Audrey leaves behind three sons, Darryl R. Jennings of Stanford, Roger D. Jennings (Kathy) and Harry Thomas Jennings both of Hudson, Florida; one daughter, Sherry Lynn Jennings of Chelan, Washington; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Plassenthal of Dayton, Ohio and Dean Hayden of Fairborn, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends who mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Gloria Teater Jennings; one brother, Herman A. Clark; and one sister, Ann Herald. Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia, OH 45377. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Gardens, 11890 North Dixie Drive, Tipp City, OH 45371. The Visitation will be held 10AM-11AM Thursday at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home. Fox & Friend Funeral Home, Stanford, Kentucky, is entrusted with the local arrangements for Audrey E. Jones. Guest Book at www.friendfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -