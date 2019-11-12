|
JONES, Audrey E. Age 88, of Stanford, Kentucky, formerly of Dayton, Ohio and Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her residence. Born Saturday, July 18, 1931 in Byrdstown, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Henderson & Maude Ellen Richardson Clark. Audrey worked as a cook, in the restaurant industry, for many years. Audrey was a Christian lady, with good faith, and a good heart that is now in Heaven. Audrey leaves behind three sons, Darryl R. Jennings of Stanford, Roger D. Jennings (Kathy) and Harry Thomas Jennings both of Hudson, Florida; one daughter, Sherry Lynn Jennings of Chelan, Washington; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wanda Plassenthal of Dayton, Ohio and Dean Hayden of Fairborn, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends who mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Gloria Teater Jennings; one brother, Herman A. Clark; and one sister, Ann Herald. Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia, OH 45377. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Gardens, 11890 North Dixie Drive, Tipp City, OH 45371. The Visitation will be held 10AM-11AM Thursday at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home. Fox & Friend Funeral Home, Stanford, Kentucky, is entrusted with the local arrangements for Audrey E. Jones. Guest Book at www.friendfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019