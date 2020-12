LOUGHRAN, Audrey



Audrey Howard Loughran, of Fairfield, Ohio. Volunteered in her community and her church. She ran Fairfield Bible Bookstore and the daycare Kiddie Kampus. She was the best mom. She passed with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Survived by



her daughter, Marcie "Moe" Loughran & Curtis Pierce, grandchildren, Aleyna & Ayden Loughran Pierce, her stepdaughters, Beverly Withrow, & Patty Loughran, her sisters, Ida (Bill) Townsend, Wendy Howard Wise, Della (Stan) Cook, Doris (Carl) Childers & brother, James "Jim" (Darlene) Howard. Preceded in death by her husband Louis Edsel Loughran, sisters Margaret Rose, Emma Short & brothers Orville & Ray Howard. Audrey passed November 17th in Nashville, Tennessee, where she and Lou will be laid to rest.



