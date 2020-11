Or Copy this URL to Share

MORGAN-SIZEMORE, Audrey C.



Age 86, of Clayton, passed away May 24, 2020. Memorial



Service 1:00 PM, Nov. 7th at Trotwood Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by Rogers Funeral Homes, Trotwood, OH.



