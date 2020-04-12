|
NEGRELLI (nee Davies), Audrey L. Passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Negrelli, beloved mother of Robert T. Negrelli & Lorraine "Lori" Kamphaus, devoted sister of Arlene (the late Roy) Shaver, dear grandmother of Matthew, Todd (Julie Bosken) & the late Kevin Kamphaus, great grandmother of Nora, and leaves behind many dear friends. Audrey was a graduate of the University of Michigan where she received a degree in Nursing, and later worked in many facets of nursing over a 35 year career. She was a proud veteran of the US Navy and served during the Korean war. She was a resident of Pinebrook Retirement Community in Milford, OH, formerly of Dayton, OH where she and her husband lived for many years. A Memorial Service at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church will be held at a later date. Interment at St. George's Episcopal Church, Dayton, OH. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020