Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Audrey Sponsel Obituary
SPONSEL, Audrey Staton Age 92, formerly of Middletown, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Ohio Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village in Monroe. She was born April 11, 1927 to Dulcenia (Noble) and Eli Staton. She graduated from Monroe High School Class of 1945. Audrey was employed for 52 years for Middletown Journal. She was the first woman to hold a man's job as Printer's Devil. She married Ray Sponsel in 1950. Audrey was one of eight children, Siebert, Marcella, Delbert, Paul, Pirley, Monica and Jacqueline, all who preceded her in death. Audrey loved cats, reading, and trips to Hawaii. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private interment at Woodside Cemetery. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2019
