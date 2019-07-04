Home

Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
viewing and chapel service
Brenna Funeral Home, 1799 Klockner Road
Princeton, NJ
View Map
1926 - 2019
SHEFFIELD, Audrie S. Age 92, of Centerville, OH; passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 at St. Leonard's Health and Rehab. Audrie was born in Bayside, NY on July 26, 1926 to Gordon and Ora Lee (Scott) Linder. Audrie was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Warren Stulz, James Morris, and Henry Sheffield; brothers, Thomas and Donald Linder. She is survived by 2 daughters, Christine (Paul) Bruggemen and Pamela Scott Taylor; brother, Dwight Linder; sister, Margaret Cappazola; grandchildren, Susan (Frank) Huerta, Timothy Aldrich, Jeffrey (Judy) Aldrich, Robert Taylor; great grandchildren, Victoria and Jacob Huerta, Durban, London, Zeth, and Taylor Aldrich; and great grandchild, Ariana. Audrey is remembered as a fashionable elegant lady, full of life, a winning smile, artistic, lover of all things beautiful, smart, interested in current world affairs, fashion, fine furniture and architecture, loved animals and bake and share her homemade chocolate chip cookies and brownies. A visitation will be Wednesday July 3, 2019 from 5-6pm at the Anderson Funeral Home 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH. There will be a viewing and chapel service at 11 am at Brenna Funeral Home, 1799 Klockner Road, Princeton, NJ. Procession to final burial and graveside blessing at Crosswicks Cemetery 443 Crosswicks Hamilton Square Rd. Hamilton, NJ.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019
