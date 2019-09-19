Home

ANDRASIK, Austin Frank Age 28, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation services for Austin will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, and the funeral service, also at Routsong, will begin at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Austin's Life will follow from 3:00 pm 7:00 pm at the home of John and Shelly Andrasik, 2317 Glenheath, Kettering, OH 4540. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 19, 2019
