Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenfield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin ROYSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin ROYSE


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin ROYSE Obituary
ROYSE, Austin "Pete" Age 93, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Three Creeks Assisted Living in Columbus. He was born September 3, 1925, in Floyd County, Indiana, the son of Austin and Addie (Marshall) Royse. He was a 1942 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a Machinist for Dresser Air Tool in Springfield. He is survived by his wife Betty (Angel) Royse, whom he married on April 28, 1951; two sons, Ed Royse of Columbus, Dale (Donna) Royse of Grove City; seven grandchildren, Amy Ferguson, Erin Royse, Jeremy Royse, Jenna Perkins, James Royse, Jennifer Dailey, Chad Royse; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Royse, Ashley Royse, Austin Butterfield, Anthony Ferguson, Hunter Dailey, Brycen Dailey, Beau Perkins, Ezra Royse; two brothers, Lloyd Royse of Franklin TN, Cliff Royse of Greenfield; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Don Royse; four sisters, Irene Royse, Virginia Blaine, Behulah Middugh, Polly Alcorn; three brothers, Norvell Royse, Albert Royse, Paul Royse; one daughter in-law, Shirley Royse and both parents. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 26, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Bruce Benzing officiating. Burial to follow at the Greenfield Cemetery with Military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Monday, at the funeral home, with Veterans Appreciation Service beginning at 2:00 P.M. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now