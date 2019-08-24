|
ROYSE, Austin "Pete" Age 93, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Three Creeks Assisted Living in Columbus. He was born September 3, 1925, in Floyd County, Indiana, the son of Austin and Addie (Marshall) Royse. He was a 1942 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a Machinist for Dresser Air Tool in Springfield. He is survived by his wife Betty (Angel) Royse, whom he married on April 28, 1951; two sons, Ed Royse of Columbus, Dale (Donna) Royse of Grove City; seven grandchildren, Amy Ferguson, Erin Royse, Jeremy Royse, Jenna Perkins, James Royse, Jennifer Dailey, Chad Royse; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Royse, Ashley Royse, Austin Butterfield, Anthony Ferguson, Hunter Dailey, Brycen Dailey, Beau Perkins, Ezra Royse; two brothers, Lloyd Royse of Franklin TN, Cliff Royse of Greenfield; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Don Royse; four sisters, Irene Royse, Virginia Blaine, Behulah Middugh, Polly Alcorn; three brothers, Norvell Royse, Albert Royse, Paul Royse; one daughter in-law, Shirley Royse and both parents. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 26, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Bruce Benzing officiating. Burial to follow at the Greenfield Cemetery with Military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Monday, at the funeral home, with Veterans Appreciation Service beginning at 2:00 P.M. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 24, 2019