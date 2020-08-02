Austin SMITH

SMITH, Austin "Kep" Austin "Kep" Smith, was preceded in death by his father, George A. Smith; and his brother, Grantland L. Smith. He is survived by his mother, Norma (Nodie) Smith of Kettering and his sisters, Amy (Joe) Sauk of Upper Arlington, Ohio, and Audrey (George) Nichols of Dedham, MA; a niece, Audrey Sauk; and four nephews, Quincy, Grantland, and Elliot Nichols and Andrew Sauk. Austin was a 1983 graduate of Centerville High School where he played tennis. He went on to play tennis at The Ohio State University. His career path led him to his first love of thoroughbred racehorses, where he found success as a trainer for many years. He had a wry sense of humor, which will be missed by his family and friends. The family is planning a private ceremony.



