1/
Austin SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Austin "Kep" Austin "Kep" Smith, was preceded in death by his father, George A. Smith; and his brother, Grantland L. Smith. He is survived by his mother, Norma (Nodie) Smith of Kettering and his sisters, Amy (Joe) Sauk of Upper Arlington, Ohio, and Audrey (George) Nichols of Dedham, MA; a niece, Audrey Sauk; and four nephews, Quincy, Grantland, and Elliot Nichols and Andrew Sauk. Austin was a 1983 graduate of Centerville High School where he played tennis. He went on to play tennis at The Ohio State University. His career path led him to his first love of thoroughbred racehorses, where he found success as a trainer for many years. He had a wry sense of humor, which will be missed by his family and friends. The family is planning a private ceremony.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved