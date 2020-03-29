|
BROWN, Austyn Tilor Michael 19, of Springfield, passed away March 23, 2020. He was born November 8, 2000 in Springfield, the son of Amanda Brown and Douglas Scroggs, Jr. Austyn was a graduate of Springfield High School, where he was a proud participant of the Junior ROTC program. He enjoyed fishing and had a terrific sense of humor. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; siblings, Callie, Gabriel, Annie, and Izzie; grandparents, Kathy Brown, Mike (Juanita) Brown, Brenda Scroggs, and Douglas (Krissy) Scroggs, Sr; and several other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Scroggs. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 29, 2020