Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Austyn BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austyn Tilor Michael BROWN


2000 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austyn Tilor Michael BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Austyn Tilor Michael 19, of Springfield, passed away March 23, 2020. He was born November 8, 2000 in Springfield, the son of Amanda Brown and Douglas Scroggs, Jr. Austyn was a graduate of Springfield High School, where he was a proud participant of the Junior ROTC program. He enjoyed fishing and had a terrific sense of humor. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; siblings, Callie, Gabriel, Annie, and Izzie; grandparents, Kathy Brown, Mike (Juanita) Brown, Brenda Scroggs, and Douglas (Krissy) Scroggs, Sr; and several other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Scroggs. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now