CLARK, Avery D. 86, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born to John & Maude (Boggs) Clark on Sept. 22, 1933 in Harlan, Kentucky. Avery was retired from Harris Graphics (formerly Schriber) after over 35 years of service. He was a member of the New Life Fellowship Church in Dayton. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Corine S. Clark, in 2007, and his 6 siblings. Survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, James & Carla Clark, Dale & Beth Clark; grandchildren & spouses, Matthew Clark (Ginger), Megan Lombardo (Wayde), Katie Mantia (Nicholas); great grandchildren, Avery, Hadley & Adeline Clark; numerous nieces, nephews, many other relatives & friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
