B. Catherine AMOS
1957 - 2020
AMOS (Printz), B. Catherine "Cathy" 62, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 30, 1957, in Clifton, OH, the daughter of Ronald Printz and Betty Miller Printz. Cathy held various occupations over the years, but her focus was always caring for her family and friends, whom she was devoted to. Cathy was an artist, a gifted gardener, and a wonderful cook. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Michael I. Amos; her children: Joshua Walters (Lisa Parker), Julie (Mike) Barker, and Sarah Conley; two sisters: Rhonda Printz and Sherry Printz Beam; brothers: Kenny (Vonda) Printz, Bill (Karen) Printz; grandchildren Trynton Parker, Raeven Walters, Justin Walters, Jordan Walters, Bradley Miller, Jr., Cameron Miller, Abigail Conley, Liam Conley, Zachary Barker, Aidan Barker and Kahlen Barker; soul mate and lifelong friend, Rita Check, childhood friend, David Cunningham, faithful neighbors and friends, Dennis and Theresa Fugate and Joyce Dennis, Lynn and Belinda Montgomery, Rick Near, and many others who loved her. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Justin Walters, and Brandon Shotts. A memorial service will be held in Clifton, OH, at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Springfield, OH, Grace United Methodist Church Sanctuary fund. Special thanks to John and Mary Ahlborn and Pastor Vicki Downing for their years of faithful devotion to Cathy. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
