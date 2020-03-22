|
|
BRYANT, Bailey Midge Age 94, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born September 26, 1925 in Middletown, OH to Steve M. and Eula B. (Brown) Brewer. She was an Executive Secretary for Armco Steel for 37 years, retiring in 1985. Midge was a member of First Baptist Church, earned a Certified Professional Secretary rating in 1980, was an active member of Armco Women's Committees, PSA/IAAP, ABWA, Middletown Symphony Board, Middletown Symphony Women's Association, Ms. Mutual Investment Club, MUM Advisory Committee, Women's Federation, Charity Ball, 2002 Charity Ball Honorary Chairmen, Accents, involved with Middfest and Balloon Fest, and was an avid bridge player. Midge is survived by her daughter, Cathy Bailey of Cincinnati; granddaughter, Amy (Joe) Former; sister, Margaret Sorrell of Middletown and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert L. Bailey; second husband, Winfred Bryant; brothers, Lowell and Larry Brewer; sister, Muriel Curry. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2020