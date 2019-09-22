Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Ballard WALTON Obituary
WALTON, Ballard E. "Gene" Age 87 of Tipp City, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Larna, 3 daughters Linda Pierce, Cathy (Mike) Gumm, Vicki Walton, son Mike (Jodi) Walton, special niece Bev (Joe) Zureick, 6 living grandchildren, 12 living great grandchildren, sister Phyllis Ann (Jim) Shafer, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23rd at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Pastor Rick Washburn Jr. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Miami County Hospice or the Vandalia Baptist Temple. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
