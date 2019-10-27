Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barabara AKER Obituary
AKER (Atchison), Barbara L. Slept peacefully away October 24, 2019. She was born in Cambridge, Ohio in 1925. She saw the lows of life, the early death of her parents, the Great Depression and World War II; but she also saw the highs, success of her children, beating cancer and longevity. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert Aker. She leaves behind four children, Deborah Sanders, Diane (Steve) Everhart, Jeff Aker and Joseph (Erica) Aker; two grandchildren, Toby Sanders (Laura Watkins) and Megan Everhart; two great-grandchildren, Andruw and Chloe Sanders and special friends, Ilene Jordan and Kara Sanders. She was a lifelong member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, receiving honorary life membership by Presbyterian Women in 2003 and she also participated in the Holiday Bazaar Workshop. Many thanks to Hearth and Home, Dr. Darr and Community Mercy Hospice. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , in care of Multiple Myeloma Research. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
